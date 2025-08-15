Air Canada has issued a statement ahead of a looming strike this weekend.

The airline has already begun a gradual suspension of flights ahead of a possible strike.The airline is allowing an orderly shutdown of flights as it faces a potential work stoppage by its flight attendants this weekend.

In a new statement on Friday 15 August it said: “A planned strike by CUPE, the union representing 10,000 flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, is expected to begin Saturday, August 16 at 01:00 ET. To provide our customers with certainty, we have begun a phased wind-down of most of our operations, to be completed over the next two days.

“We appreciate your patience while we work to get you on your way. Rest assured that we will notify you of any impact to your flight itinerary in advance of your travel.”

The airline says that if you are booked to travel between August 15 and August 18 and would like to make alternate travel arrangements, you can change your flight for free if:

You purchased an Air Canada ticket or redeemed points for an Aeroplan flight reward no later than August 14, 2025

It adds that if you’re scheduled to travel during this period, you can retrieve your booking to change to another Air Canada flight, for free on:

August 15, 2025 or

Another date between August 21 and September 12, 2025

Air Canada says: “If you purchased a non-refundable fare, you may cancel your itinerary and receive the unused portion of your ticket in your AC Wallet or as a Future Travel Credit to use on your next Air Canada booking. If you purchased your ticket with Air Canada Vacations, please reach out to them directly. If you purchased an Aeroplan flight reward, you can cancel without a fee on our website.

“If you opt to keep your current booking and your flight is cancelled due to a labour disruption, Air Canada will attempt to rebook you on another flight, including those operated by other airlines. However, available capacity on our airline and on other carriers is limited due to the summer travel peak, meaning the possibility of rebooking you within an acceptable timeframe is low. If your travel is disrupted, you can always choose a refund.”