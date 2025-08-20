Workers at aircraft manufacturer Airbus are to stage a series of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Unite said around 3,000 of its members will walk out for 10 days in September after they voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action. Unite said: “Unite members have delivered a striking 90 per cent vote in favour of taking industrial action.

“Beginning early next month strikes will take place for 10 days over a three week period beginning on 2 September”. Strike dates are as follows: 2/3 Sept, 10/11 Sept, then five further days from 15 September dependent on site specific shift patterns.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Airbus is generating billions in profit; workers deserve a fair deal. Our members are simply seeking fairness not favours.“ Airbus workers have the total support of their union in this dispute.”

Unite National Officer Rhys McCarthy added: “The pay offer simply doesn’t reflect the money Airbus is making or the current cost of living crisis. We remain ready to negotiate, but we won’t allow our members to be short changed.“If Airbus won’t return with a better offer, we’ll be on picket lines in September.”

Strike action will disrupt production of wings for Airbus’s core commercial and military aircraft programmes, delay deliveries and put pressure on the global supply chain. This means it is unlikely that flights will be cancelled as it is workers at the aircraft manufacture that are striking.

Unite reaffirms its commitment to reaching a negotiated settlement. The union is requesting Airbus to return to talks with a pay offer that:

Accounts for inflation and real cost-of-living increases

Reflects the value of members’ highly specialised skills

Enables Airbus to deliver reliable, world‑class aircraft on schedule.

Sue Partridge, Airbus UK Country Manager Commercial Aircraft, said: "We have made a competitive and fair pay offer in 2025 that builds on the strong foundations of pay increases totalling over 20% in the last three years and a £2,644 bonus payment made in April this year. Our priority remains to find a resolution together with the Trade Union that ensures the long-term competitiveness and success of Airbus in the UK.”