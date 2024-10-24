Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One airline is attempting to find a solution to pesky queue jumpers at airports.

American Airlines is testing a new type of technology that will stop them in their tracks. Usually, airlines will call first class passengers ahead of those in economy to board first, and even if there are no premium seats on the aircraft, airlines such as Ryanair or EasyJet will seat their Priority Boarding customers first.

But you’ll often find that some people try to chance their luck and board in a group that they didn’t pay for so they get on the plane first. The new software will detect when someone is in the wrong queue as they scan their :boarding passengers at the gate.

A noise will ring out, signalling that they must step aside, and wait their turn. It will be up to the person manning the gate to decide if they’ll let them through, or insist they stand by and awkwardly wait until the priority group has boarded. The noise was dubbed the “beep of shame” by NBC presenter, Sheinelle Jones.

Her co-host, Craig Melvin added: “I love the idea of publicly shaming people who break the rules… the beep should get louder the more often you do it.” American Airlines is currently trailing the system in two US airports, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tucson, Arizona, where feedback has been mostly positive. It also hasn’t slowed down the boarding process itself.

American Airlines told View From The Wing: “We are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process. The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team.”