LNER has issued an update to passengers today that a normal service is expected to run after the Huntington train stabbings incident.

LNER posted on X: “We expect to run a normal service today. We still recommend checking your journey closer to the time, using our journey checker. If you have an Advance Single ticket then please travel on your booked service.”

The train involved in the 1 November incident was the 6.25pm LNER departure from Doncaster in South Yorkshire to London King's Cross. It left on time and called at Retford, Newark, Grantham and Peterborough.

The train was planned to travel through Huntingdon at 125mph on a fast track that does not have access to a platform. While the attack was happening, the LNER train driver, their control room and Network Rail signallers were able to divert the train to the slow line and bring it to a halt at the first available station within 14 minutes of departure from Peterborough, with armed police attending.

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident, and our thoughts are very much with everyone involved. The safety and wellbeing of everyone affected will remain our priority. We will continue to do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this difficult time.”

LNER adds: “Customers travelling today, Monday 3 November are advised to check before they travel, as there may be cancellations or alterations to the services today. LNER services are running to and from London Kings Cross.

“LNER tickets dated Saturday 1 November and Sunday 2 November are valid for travel up to and including Friday 7 November. You don’t need to change or amend your existing ticket, but we do recommend making a seat reservation before you travel. We expect to run a normal service today, Monday 03 November. We still recommend checking your journey closer to the time, using our journey checker. If you have an Advance Single ticket then please travel on your booked service.

“If your service is cancelled for any reason, your ticket will be valid on any LNER service up to 2 hours before or 2 hours after your original booked service. If you're delayed on one of our trains for 30 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation. If you have a ticket dated between the 01 November and the 07 November and you no longer wish to travel, you are entitled to a full refund from the original point of purchase.”