Emergency services have been called to an Avanti train derailment in Cumbria.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had sent paramedics to the scene near the village of Shap, which is on the West Coast Main Line. National Rail said the incident happened between Penrith and Oxenholme, affecting trains running between Carlisle and Preston.

Major disruption is expected until the end of the day. NWAS said: “Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

Emergency services have been called to an Avanti train derailment in Cumbria. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Train firm Avanti West Coast said on social media: “Due to a derailed train between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District, all lines are blocked. We are strongly advising customers not to travel north of Preston today.”

National Rail says: “A derailed train between Penrith and Oxenholme means all lines are blocked. Trains running between Carlisle and Preston may be delayed by up to 120 minutes or cancelled. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

The following alterations will apply:

Avanti West Coast services that normally run from Edinburgh / Glasgow Central to London Euston will be cancelled

Avanti West Coast services that normally run from London Euston to Glasgow Central / Edinburgh will run between London Euston and Preston only

TransPennine Express services that normally run between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street will run between Glasgow Central and Carlisle, and between Preston and Liverpool Lime Street

TransPennine Express services that normally run between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and Manchester Airport will run between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and Carlisle, and between Preston and Manchester Airport