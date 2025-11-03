Train passengers are warned to expect delays this morning after a train has derailed on the West Coast Main Line.

Network Rail said lines were blocked between Preston and Carlisle after the train derailed near Shap, between Penrith and Oxenholme. Emergency services are currently at the scene.

The North West Ambulance Service said: “Following reports of a train derailment near Shap, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene. We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.” The incident was reported at around 6.30am today (Monday 3 November).

Trains running between Carlisle and Preston may be delayed by up to 120 minutes or cancelled. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Avanti customer advice

Avanti West Coast are advising passengers not to travel north of Preston. Tickets will be accepted on the following routes, at no extra cost:

CrossCountry between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street

LNER between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central

If your train is cancelled, your ticket is valid on one of the two Avanti West Coast services immediately before your booked train, or one of the two immediately after. Tickets for today on this route will be valid on Tuesday 4 November without alteration required.

TransPennine Express customer advice

Trains that normally run between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street will run between Glasgow Central and Carlisle, and between Preston and Liverpool Lime Street. Trains that normally run between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and Manchester Airport will run between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and Carlisle, and between Preston and Manchester Airport.

To help you complete your journey rail replacement transport has been requested as follows:

Preston to Carlisle at 07:00, calling at Lancaster, Oxenholme Lake District, Penrith North Lakes

Carlisle to Preston at 07:00, calling at Penrith North Lakes, Oxenholme Lake District and Lancaster

These services will be every hour, on the hour in both directions.