UK holiday park provider Away Resorts has created a safe space for dogs to cool down amid the current hot weather.

With a special dog menu featuring dog ice poles, ice creams and even ice cold dog beer, ‘The Dog’s Frolics’ aims to be the UK’s most dog friendly pub. The move comes after new research revealed that 76% of Brits feel bad about leaving their precious pooches at home when they head out for a pint.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a series of chilled out dog friendly activities, from mindful doggy arts and crafts sessions to a dog themed ‘pup quiz’, while raising money for dog welfare charity the Dogs Trust. Some of the UK’s most famous dogs attended the grand opening on Wednesday 30th. Guest of honour, Liliput the Maltese - who has amassed a big social media fan base since appearing at last year’s BAFTAs - was on hand to declare the space officially ‘open for biscuits’.

Carl Castledine, Founder of Away Resorts commented: “At Away Resorts, we know your four-legged friends are part of the family too. With 40% of our customers coming with a furry friend in tow, we wanted to do something especially for them.

UK holiday park provider Away Resorts has created a safe space for dogs to cool down amid the current hot weather. (Photo: Away Resorts) | Away Resorts

“More broadly across our parks, all accommodation options are fully geared up for dogs and surrounded by epic dog walks. And with our free stays for dogs from May through June, there’s no better time to jump in the car and pay us a visit!”

Formerly known as the Woodside Inn, ‘The Dog’s Frolics’ pub is located at Sandy Balls Holiday village in the New Forest - one of the operator's most dog friendly resorts, which welcomes an average of 12,000 dogs every year. But it’s not just guests staying at the park who can make the most of the pop-up, as it is also open to the general public.

Guests and visitors heading for a pint at ‘The Dog’s Frolics’ will also be able to take part in a special raffle to win a holiday with Away Resorts, with all proceeds being donated to The Dogs Trust. Away Resorts will also be hosting a series of doggy workshops at Dogstival, the popular dog-friendly festival held in the New Forest from the 31st May - 1st June 2025.

Paula Stewert, Managing Director at The Animal Talent Ltd, who helped organise the launch event said: “With the UK being such a nation of dog lovers, it’s great to see Away Resorts launching a space designed just for dogs. Most dogs love to socialise, but this can be made difficult when the mercury rises to unsafe levels for our precious pups.

“Keeping them inside a nice cool environment during the hottest part of the day is recommended during a heatwave. It’s also crucial to keep them hydrated and if you don’t have any dog ice cream to hand, ice cubes or frozen vegetables can provide a welcome cold treat.”

Away Resorts is offering free stays for dogs from 1st May - 30th June 2025. To browse dog friendly stays at Sandy Balls Holiday Village and at other sites around the UK head here.

About Away Resorts free stays for dogs: Offer valid until 23:59 on 31 May 2025, for arrivals from 01 May to 30 June 2025. Applicable to new bookings only and cannot be added retrospectively. Excludes Boston West Hotel, Clumber Park Lodges, Kenwick Park Estate, Piperdam Leisure Resort and Woodland Lakes. Subject to availability. For full terms and conditions, please visit awayresorts.co.uk