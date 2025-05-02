Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The entire island of Bali in Indonesia has been hit by a blackout.

Holidaymakers and locals have been warned might take up to 36 hours for authorities to fix. Power outages impacted thousands of homes, businesses and resorts across the tourist hotspot around 4pm local time on Friday.

PT. PLN, an electricity company tasked with ensuring energy to Bali, has said it is investigating the source of the power outages. A spokesperson from the organisation said submarine cables connecting Denpasar to the mainland had been disrupted but that it was still looking into the matter.

Bali is fed approximately 25 per cent of its entire electricity supply via these underwater cables which connect to the island of Java. PLN is currently trying to complete a system recovery before it can begin normalising its electrical output once again.

During this time of repair all power plants across Bali have been disconnected as a safety measure. Some locations throughout Denpasar have been able to temporarily survive off backup power generators but it is still unclear how long it will take for power to return.

Traffic jams immediately broke out following the blackout and local police rushed to busy intersections to begin coordinating the built up traffic. Denpasar Airport has managed to maintain its power throughout the outage and there is no reports of flights having been delayed or cancelled. The last time a blackout this wide struck Indonesia was in 2005 when both the mainland and Bali lost electricity and more than 100 million people were affected.