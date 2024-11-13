Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flights to the popular holiday destination Bali have been cancelled after a volcano eruption.

Several airlines have cancelled flights to and from Bali due to dangerous ash clouds from a volcano. Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia advised passengers of the disruptions today (13 November), saying the ash from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki made it unsafe to fly.

The volcano spewed a 9km (6.2 miles) ash column into the sky over the weekend, one week after a major eruption killed 10 people. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has also warned that the volcanic ash might drift to parts of the country's north on Wednesday.

Jetstar said all flights to and from Bali until 12:00 Australian Eastern Daylight Time Thursday (14 November) (04:00 GMT) have been cancelled. Other airlines which have followed suit include Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, India’s IndiGo, and Malaysian carrier AirAsia.

Virgin Australia, which cancelled all its flights to and from Bali on Wednesday, said in a statement: “Safety is always our highest priority, and our meteorology team is closely monitoring the situation.” Singapore Airlines and its low-cost carrier Scoot have similarly cancelled some flights.

Activities in Indonesia have also been affected by the volcanic ash. A jazz festival in Labuan Bajo town, some 600km from Mount Lewotaobi Laki-laki, was postponed to next year due to safety concerns.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an area of high seismic activity atop multiple tectonic plates, and has about 130 active volcanoes. Past volcanic eruptions have disrupted aviation for example in 2020 ash clouds from Mount Merapi shut an airport in the city of Solo.