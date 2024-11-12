Wizz Air is planning to extend its unlimited flights deal which gained a lot of criticism when it was first announced.

The budget airline’s chief executive József Váradi plans to extend the subscription service to an additional 15,000 members in the coming weeks. Eco-campaigners initially expressed concerns after its launch, suggesting it encourages passengers to take more flights than necessary.

Alethea Wattingon, senior campaigner at the climate charity Possible, previously called the Wizz Air scheme, “utterly grotesque and deeply stupid”. Wizz’s “All You Can Fly” scheme initially cost £430 when it first launched on Friday 16 August, with the subscription price increasing after this date. It sold 10,000 passes in just 48 hours when it was first launched.

The flight subscription service covers the company’s entire international network of 950 routes across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Under the scheme you can take up to three flights a day and can travel to the likes of Reykjavik in Iceland, the Canary Islands and even the Maldives. It also allows for one personal item with additional luggage options available at the point of booking.

Wizz Air is planning to extend its unlimited flights deal which gained a lot of criticism when it was first announced. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

There are also no other European airlines offering this sort of deal. It is a UK-first, and great for passengers who are keen to travel and get on more flights next year. It allows for spontaneous travel options at a fixed price, giving passengers the freedom to fly whenever is convenient.

Váradi said there has been a “huge demand” for the scheme, which gives passengers unlimited ‘free’ flights for an annual fee. However, it did draw criticism from those passionate about the environment - and those who spotted that there is still an additional charge for each booking. Also, if you are a no-show on three occasions, you will be barred from future flights with no refund.

Defending the decision to expand the subscription scheme, Váradi said: “This is just propaganda. People want to travel. The real question is how do they do that with the lowest impact on the environment.

“You go to these COP meetings discussing carbon emissions and when you look around the airport you see hundreds of private jets. Whereas we just got recognised as having the lowest carbon footprint of any airline in Europe.” The airline claims the best way to reduce its carbon footprint is to ensure the flights are as full as possible.