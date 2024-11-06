Wizz Air has created a list of Europe's least crowded Christmas Markets for your next festive getaway including in cities such as Poland and Romania.

To identify the most and least crowded Christmas markets, Wizz Air analysed over 35 popular European markets from various sources. They used a keyword tool to assess each destination's popularity, focusing on searches for '[Destination] Christmas Market' on Instagram, TikTok, and Google, along with Google searches for 'flights to [Destination] from October to December 2023.

The list unveils which markets are the hidden gems, and where can you experience them without the rush. András Rado, head of communications, government and public affairs, said: “While many of us may be reluctant to part with the sun, sand, and sea, winter city breaks - especially those centred around Christmas markets - are incredibly popular. When thinking of these markets, cities like Prague, Munich, and Vienna often come to mind.

"However, Wizz Air aims to help travellers discover Europe’s lesser-known winter treasures. From the charming stalls of a quaint market in Romania to the festive ambience of a hidden market in Poland, there are countless unique Christmas experiences where you can truly immerse yourself in the holiday spirit, away from the bustling crowds."

The least crowded Christmas Market was found to be Saranda Christmas Market in Albania which takes place from 6th December 2024 to 2nd January 2025. With just 900 online searches, this Yuletide event has less than 1500 times the searches of the most popular market.

While Albania is often celebrated as a summer paradise, its winter charm may surprise you. Saranda’s Christmas Market, though smaller than many of its more famous counterparts, offers a cosy atmosphere that highlights the region's rich culture and warm hospitality. It’s a unique experience that invites you to explore a different side of Albania during the holiday season!

In second place was Esslingen Christmas and Medieval Market in Germany taking place from 26th November to 22nd December. With online searches for this historic market low with just 3,470, you can be sure to get the best spot to marvel at skilled glass blowers and blacksmiths as they craft festive goods. You can even take some of Germany back with you as a host of festive workshops will be taking place throughout.

Third in line for the least-crowded was Sibiu Christmas Market in Romania from 15th November 2024 to 5th January 2025. Set in the heart of Transylvania’s picturesque mountains, this festive celebration takes over the historic Great Square each year.

In fourth place was another Romanian Christmas Market, this time in the city of Craiova with 6,000 online searches. Known for its stunning light displays and festive atmosphere, this market transforms the city’s central square into a winter wonderland from the 15th ofNovember 2024 to the 5th of January 2025.

Gdańsk, Poland came in fifth place. Located in the picturesque Targ Węglowy Square, the fair offers visitors a magical atmosphere with festive decorations, twinkling lights, and a towering Christmas tree from the 22nd of November to the 23rd of December 2024.