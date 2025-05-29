A European city break always makes for a good time away whether that is with family, friends or your partner.

There are so many cities in Europe to choose from when booking a summer holiday or a weekend away. There are stunning cities in the likes of Spain, France, Italy, Germany and more.

Each have their own quirks, uniqueness and selling points. To make it easier for you to choose on which European city to go to next I have compiled a list of the European cities that I think are the best to visit. These are listed below.

Florence, Italy

Florence is a must-visit for its unmatched Renaissance heritage, compact charm, and vibrant cultural scene. The city’s compact size makes it easy to explore. Wander cobblestone streets, cross the Ponte Vecchio bridge, and soak in Piazza della Signoria’s open-air sculptures. Every corner feels like a painting.

Florence buzzes with artisan shops, leather markets, and cozy trattorias. It’s less chaotic than Rome but still lively, with a mix of locals, students, and travelers.

Vienna, Hungary

Vienna is a gem for its elegant blend of imperial history, cultural depth, and cozy charm. Vienna’s clean, safe, and walkable, with efficient trams and metro.

As the classical music capital, Vienna offers concerts in stunning venues like the State Opera or Musikverein. Mozart, Beethoven, and Strauss lived here. Catch a performance or visit their museums.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is a vibrant, affordable, and visually stunning city. Straddling the Danube, Budapest blends Buda’s historic charm. The city’s mix of Gothic, Baroque, and Art Nouveau is jaw-dropping, especially at night when bridges and buildings light up.

Unique to Budapest, its thermal spas like Széchenyi and Gellért offer relaxation in historic settings. Soak in naturally heated pools—a perfect way to unwind.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is a fairytale city that blends stunning architecture and a rich history. Prague’s Old Town feels like stepping into a storybook, with the Astronomical Clock, Charles Bridge, and Prague Castle (the largest ancient castle in the world).

Prague is wallet-friendly. You can enjoy hearty Czech food (svíčková, trdelník) and world-class beer (Pilsner Urquell, Budvar) at low prices. Bars and restaurants in Old Town or Žižkov are lively and cheap.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is a sunny and soulful European city. Lisbon’s pastel-colored buildings, tiled facades, and seven hills create a postcard-worthy backdrop. Neighborhoods like Alfama, with its narrow, winding streets, and Bairro Alto, buzzing with nightlife, ooze character.

Indulge in pastéis de nata (custard tarts), fresh seafood, and bacalhau (cod dishes). Local markets like Time Out Market and hole-in-the-wall tascas are affordable and authentic.

Seville, Spain

Seville is a vibrant, sun-soaked city in southern Spain. The Alcázar of Seville, a UNESCO-listed Moorish palace, dazzles with intricate tiles and lush gardens. The Seville Cathedral, one of the largest Gothic cathedrals in the world, houses Columbus’s tomb.

Seville’s streets burst with life—think orange tree-lined plazas, tapas bars, and festivals like Semana Santa (Holy Week) or the colorful Feria de Abril. Neighborhoods like Santa Cruz are perfect for wandering.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, is a charming, underrated gem. The Ljubljanica River cuts through the city, lined with colorful baroque buildings, willow trees, and iconic bridges like the Triple Bridge and Dragon Bridge. The compact Old Town feels like a storybook, with Ljubljana Castle perched above offering panoramic views.

From the historic Prešeren Square to museums like the National Gallery or the quirky Museum of Illusions, there’s plenty to explore. The city’s blend of Austro-Hungarian and Slavic influences gives it a unique cultural edge.

Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden’s capital, is a captivating blend of history, modernity, and natural beauty, spread across 14 islands connected by bridges. Södermalm’s hip vibe offers boutique shops, street art, and buzzing bars. ABBA The Museum is a quirky pop culture hit.

Stockholm consistently ranks as one of the world’s most livable cities, with efficient public transport (metro, ferries) and a welcoming vibe. English is widely spoken, making it tourist-friendly.

Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw is one of Europe’s best-value capitals. Enjoy hearty Polish food—pierogi, żurek (sour rye soup), or bigos (hunter’s stew)—at low prices in milk bars (bar mleczny) or upscale spots like Stary Dom. Accommodations and transport (trams, metro) are wallet-friendly.

Warsaw’s skyline sparkles with skyscrapers like the Palace of Culture, blending with hip districts like Praga, known for neon signs, craft bars, and nightlife. The city feels youthful, with festivals, markets, and a growing foodie scene.

Strasbourg, France

Strasbourg, a captivating city in France’s Alsace region, blends French and German influences with fairytale charm, rich history, and a vibrant cultural scene. Strasbourg’s Petite France district, with its half-timbered houses, cobblestone streets, and canals, looks like a storybook come to life. The iconic Strasbourg Cathedral (Notre-Dame), a Gothic masterpiece with its intricate facade and astronomical clock, is a showstopper.

Alsace is a gastronomic gem. Savor local specialties in winstubs (cozy taverns) like Maison Kammerzell. The nearby Alsace Wine Route, with villages like Riquewihr, is an easy day trip for vineyard tours and tastings.