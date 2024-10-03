Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 10 best hotels in the world have been unveiled - and two in Europe have made the list.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, eight out of ten of the best hotels in the world in 2024 are in Asia, only two are from Europe, and the United States had none on this list. In response to the influx of tourists, Asia started investing heavily in new hotels, both for luxury travellers seeking high-end experiences and budget travellers looking for affordable accommodation. Destinations like Thailand, Bali, and Japan continue attracting millions of visitors each year.

With luxury and budget hotels in Asia counting more visitors than ever, the region`s hotel revenue will explode in the following years. According to Statista, the Asian hotel industry is expected to gross almost $850 billion in the next five years, $150 billion more than hotels in North America and $220 more than those in Europe.

The list of the top 10 hotels in the world is based on the answers of anonymous voters from across the globe, including travel journalists, hoteliers, and seasoned luxury travellers. Only two hotels from the top ten list are from Europe - Passalacqua on Italy’s Lake Como, which placed second, and Cheval Blanc in Paris, which ranked fourth.

North America, particularly the United States, didn`t have a single hotel on the top ten list. The top-performing US hotel is The Carlyle, located on New York’s Upper East Side, ranked 30th on the top 50 list.

Listed below are the top 10 hotels in the world, according to William Reed the World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2024.

1. Capella Bangkok, Bangkok

2. Pasalacqua, Lake Como

3. Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong

4. Cheval Blanc, Paris

5. The Upper House, Hong Kong

6. Raffles Singapore, Singapore

7. Aman Tokyo, Tokyo

8.Soneva Fushi, Maldives

9. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

10. Nihi Sumba, Sumba Island

Capella Bangkok, taking the number one spot, is a hotel that has five dining options, including a one Michelin-starred restaurant by chef Mauro Colagreco, plus a “spa sanctuary” called Auriga, and seven riverside villas with private plunge pools. The hotel’s General Manager John Blanco told CNBC Travel: “I think we’re numb! So unexpected, flattering, all the adjectives you can think of. For a small brand like Capella … it’s just wonderful recognition for our people. I’m sure everyone back home is celebrating.”