11th Feb 2025, 7:29am
Two American tourists have been mauled to death by a shark in a horror attack while swimming at a popular resort.

Two women swimming at a tourist hotspot in the Bahamas had to be airlifted to a nearby island for "advanced medical care" after they were mauled in a horror attack. The tourists were swimming off Bimini Bay - a popular Bahamas resort - on Friday evening (7 February) when they were attacked.

The pair were airlifted to the island of New Providence where they received treatment, according to local media. An investigation has now been launched into the incident by the Royal Bahamas Police Force in Bimini.

The force said: "Initial reports indicate that the victims, both USA residents, sustained injuries while swimming in the waters at Bimini Bay. One of the victim's injuries is listed as serious. Investigations are ongoing."

Two American tourists have been mauled to death by a shark in a horror attack while swimming at a popular resort. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

There have been dozens of reported shark attacks in the Bahamas over the years. The majority of victims are swimmers and waders (43%), followed by paddle boarders and other boarders (35%) in 2022. The most dangerous species in Bahamian waters include Caribbean reef sharks, bull sharks, tiger sharks, and black tip sharks.

Shark attacks are not only increasing in the Bahamas but around the world. In 2023, 69 unprovoked attacks were recorded worldwide - above the five-year average - including a shocking ten fatal encounters.

