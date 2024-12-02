A shark tore into a female tourist’s leg in front of her hotel in Phang Nga, Thailand.

The German holidaymaker was left covered in blood after a shark savagely bit into her leg. Elke Maier, 57, let out screams of agony as the creature attacked her while she was swimming near her hotel on November 29.

Terrified tourists assisted her back to shore, with blood pouring onto the sand from a horrific 12-inch (30cm) wound on her lower left leg. Ms Maier was quickly taken from Khao Lak beach to a local hospital before being moved to a larger facility in Phuket for urgent surgery.

She has been recuperating there since. Witnesses recounted the "panic" that ensued following the shark attack, with beachgoers yelling "shark, shark".

Friedrich Bach described how he "could hear shouting" as people hurried to aid a woman. He said: "The conditions in the sea were calm but then there was some panic. I could hear shouting and people helping a woman. I could hear people shouting 'shark, shark'. I'm afraid to go back into the sea."

Ms Maier's injury, marked by the shark's teeth, was approximately six inches (15cm) wide, with the shark's teeth having ripped through her muscles, reports the Mirror. Police and local officials reported that locals had spotted sharks a few days prior and one had been captured. However, they had not identified the species.

In the wake of the incident, local tourism authorities are now in overdrive to safeguard the reputation of the region. They have been spotted in footage patrolling the beach where the shark attack occurred. Lertsak Ponklin, President of the Tourism Business Association of Phang Nga province, has issued warnings to local hotels, watersports operators, and surfing schools.

Phang Nga is located on Thailand's west coast along the Andaman Sea, extending into the Bay of Bengal. The area is known for its population of Reef Sharks, Tiger Sharks, Bull Sharks, Grey Reef Sharks and even Hammerhead Sharks, all of which pose a potential threat to humans.