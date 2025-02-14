Birmingham Airport has issued urgent advice to its passengers as it prepares for its busiest February half-term on record.

Birmingham Airport said it is preparing for its busiest February half-term on record with a 20% increase in passenger numbers compared to a similar period last year. Over 345,000 customers are set to travel through the airport during the eleven-day period from Friday 13th February to Sunday 23rd February.

Amsterdam, Tenerife, Dubai and Paris are amongst the most popular destinations that passengers are travelling to over the half-term holidays. Domestically, Belfast is the top travel pick for the school break. Ahead of the half-term holidays, Birmingham Airport is issuing some top tips for customers to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director of Birmingham Airport commenting said: “We are preparing for a very busy February half-term, with customers jetting off to enjoy their holidays. As with all our recent advice, customers should arrive at the airport in line with advice from their airline.

“Liquids in hand luggage should not be in containers larger than 100ml and metal flasks and water bottles should be emptied of liquids and refilled at one of our free water stations once security screening is complete. All large electrical items can be left in hand luggage and make sure you remove large coats to help our colleagues, help you.”

The airport has issued top tips for customers for the half term/bank holiday getaway. These are listed below.

Each airline has its own check in time. Customers are reminded to turn up in line with when their check in opens. This detail can be found on their booking.

Customers travelling with Jet2 or TUI can drop their bags off the day before with the twilight service for flights departing before 12pm. Please check with the relevant airline for specific drop off times.

Please ensure all personal belongings including luggage are kept with you at all times in the airport.

Check in Zones in the terminal: Zone A for Jet2. Zone D for Emirates. Zones B & C for all other airlines.

Please leave all compliant liquids and electricals in your hand luggage. Customers should follow these instructions: Liquids, pastes and gels, in containers up to 100ml should be left in hand luggage during the security search. All electrical items to remain in hand luggage during the security search. Please ensure any aluminium/metal bottles/flasks are emptied in advance of security. Refill stations are available once through security. When going through security, please ensure all items are out of pockets including phones, keys, coins, and tissues etc. Watches can be left on, but please be prepared to remove belts and shoes if requested.

Finally, our website has a Frequently Asked Questions page which is a useful guide for customers to find the answers to common queries. Alternatively, our Customer Communication Agents are on hand to help via our digital live chat service on our website from Monday to Sunday, 7.30am to 4.30pm.