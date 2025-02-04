Birmingham Airport has announced plans to introduce a barrierless system for vehicles dropping off passengers at its Premium Set Down and drop off areas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes will be rolled out in phases beginning with the Elmdon multi-storey in February, and the drop off facilities following in Spring 2025. The removal of barriers will assist the flow of vehicles in the relevant areas and reduce congestion during busier times.

The new system will use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and eliminate the need for parking barriers, ensuring vehicles will be able to exit seamlessly, helping to ease congestion and enhance traffic flow around the airport. Drivers must pay the relevant parking/drop-off tariff due within 24 hours of leaving the car park, and for added convenience customers will have various payment options including via an AutoPay account, post-pay at home or at the existing pay machines on-site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham Airport has announced plans to introduce a barrierless system for vehicles dropping off passengers at its Premium Set Down and drop off areas. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The reduction of queues within the Premium Set Down and drop off area will reduce carbon emissions and air quality impacts. This further supports the airport’s drive to become Net Zero Carbon by 2033 and its existing plans to manage and reduce air quality impacts.

Nikki Bains, Head of Planning, Transport and Strategy at Birmingham Airport said: "Scheduled to launch this Spring, the new barrier-free system will simplify passenger drop-offs, enhance vehicular surface access by offering a smoother and faster experience. By minimising waiting times for drivers, it will enhance traffic flow and improve efficiency across the area." Further information about the project, as well as how to register for AutoPay, will be made available to customers soon.