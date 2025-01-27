Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A giant Beluga XL plane was forced to divert and land at Birmingham Airport in a “rare sighting”.

The gargantuan cargo aircraft was forced to divert to BHX on Wednesday January 22 after it aborted landing in North Wales. Once it safely landed in Birmingham on Wednesday, airport workers and plane enthusiasts were given the rare chance to see a Beluga XL up close.

The Beluga XL1 was flying from Hamburg in Germany to Airbus Broughton in Flintshire but was forced to abort landing in North Wales due to the fog. The strange sight was captured by a Birmingham Airport worker who spotted the mammoth aircraft on the runway.

Birmingham Airport has since confirmed on Facebook that the aircraft landed at the airport. It said: “Spotted at BHX this week. We were happy to help yesterday when the Airbus BelugaXL (A330-743L) was required to divert to Birmingham Airport.”

One user wrote: “Watched it fly over our house as it took off from Birmingham”. Another user said: “Worked with these aircraft years ago in Cheshire, absolutely amazing the size of them inside.”

The airport, more accustomed to commercial passenger flights, accommodated the colossal aircraft seamlessly. The landing provided a rare opportunity for airport staff and aviation enthusiasts to witness the plane’s iconic design up close. Its unique, whale-like appearance and sheer size make the Beluga XL a standout even among large cargo planes.

The Beluga XL is a key player in Airbus’s logistics operations, specifically designed to transport oversized aircraft components between manufacturing sites. The aircraft ws introduced in 2019 and the Beluga XL fleet has become indispensable for Airbus’s supply chain, supporting the production of commercial aircraft like the A350 and A320 families.

With a cargo hold volume of 2,209 cubic meters, the Beluga XL can carry payloads of up to 51 tons. Its unique design - characterized by an extended fuselage and a bulbous nose - maximizes cargo capacity while ensuring aerodynamic efficiency.