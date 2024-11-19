Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major airline Jet2 has dropped deals on flights ahead of Black Friday.

Black Friday is just around the corner and holidaymakers can now get away for even less as major travel operators are cutting prices on their flights. Jet2 is one that has already dropped early Black Friday deals. From now it is giving holidaymakers the chance to grab a bargain break, with dazzling discounts available across their award-winning holidays and flights.

AirEuropa has advertised up to 25 percent off flights for Black Friday. They also plan to have an exclusive sale before November 29, so make sure you stay tuned and keep up to date with their website. TUI will also be launching deals soon - so make sure to keep an eye out!

Meanwhile Ryanair has announced teaser details for its biggest Cyber Week sale – the airline’s biggest promotion of the year – offering eight days of unmissable deals from Monday 25 November to Monday 2 December. With a different offer revealed each day, Cyber customers can enjoy colossal savings on their flights, including special New Years, Easter and city break promos available exclusively at Ryanair.com/the Ryanair app.

Ryanair email subscribers will also receive early access codes straight to their inbox in advance of Cyber Week, so be sure to sign up beforehand at ryanair.com. Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, said:“We’re excited to launch our biggest promo of the year – Ryanair’s Cyber Week sale. This Cyber Week we’ve got some incredible deals on offer across the 8 days (25 Nov – 2 Dec), including fare discounts across New Years, Easter and city break travel. So, make sure to check out Ryanair.com/the Ryanair app each day, to see what exciting Cyber Week bargains you can bag.”

Jet2 Black Friday flight deals

Holidaymakers can take advantage of a whopping 15% off all Jet2.com flights for Winter 24/25 until 31stMarch 2025, with customers who have a myJet2 account enjoying 20% off flights. For customers looking further ahead, they can make the most of 10% off all Summer 25 and Summer 26 flights (myJet2 members 15%) due to travel from 1 April 2025 and 15 November 2026.

Steve Heapy, CEO at Jet2.com andJet2holidays, said: “There are some great savings on offer as part of our Black Friday sale, giving customers the chance to enjoy our award-winning flights and holidays for even less. We know our Black Friday sale will be very popular, so we urge customers to get booking before the best rooms, hotels and destinations are gone.”

NationalWorld will keep this article updated when new Black Friday flight deals drop.