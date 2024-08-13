Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Modern Logistics Boeing 737 plane made an emergency landing at Viracopos International Airport in Brazil “due to a burst tyre”.

The incident occurred yesterday (Monday 12 August) and according to RadarBox on X, formerly Twitter, “approximately 23,836 people” were “tracking this flight” on their platform. RadarBox wrote on X: “A Boeing 737-400F made an emergency landing at Viracopos International Airport in Campinas due to a tyre burst.

“The aircraft, a 737-400F (freighter) registered as PP-YBB, belongs to the Brazilian airline Modern Logistics. It departed from Campinas at 12:30 PM on flight MWM-9704.”

The incident temporarily closed the airport in Campinas, Brazil, and smoke was seen coming from the aircraft. In an update, RadarBox said: “WD9704 landed with a flat tyre, smoke was seen, and it stopped on the runway. Viracopos Airport is closed at the moment.”

After take-off, the flight continued normally, until the pilots began a turn when the plane was over Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais. After returning, the pilots made an approach to Viracopos runway 33, for a low pass to check the condition of the Boeing 737.

The air traffic controller confirmed that the tyre on the left main landing gear was either punctured or deformed. The jet then made several laps to burn fuel and proceeded to land with one of its tyres apparently deflated. After the 737 touched down on the runway, the tyres burst and generated a lot of smoke.

In a statement, the concessionaire Aeroporto Brasil Viracopos reported that the airport “was closed for landings and takeoffs as of 3:31 p.m. this Monday (August 12), due to an emergency landing of a Boeing 737-400, from the company Modern Logistics, registration PP-YBB, flight 9704, bound for Recife (PE). There were no injuries.

“However, the aircraft remained on the runway since the moment of landing, closing the airport for landings and takeoffs. We advise passengers to contact their respective airlines for further information about the flights.”

At 5:35 p.m, the aircraft began moving to remove it from the runway and the runway was cleared. There were 35 cancelled departure flights and 23 cancelled arrival flights due to the incident.