Pilots for an Air France flight were forced to make an emergency landing in Brazil after a passenger is said to have clogged the toilet.

The Boeing 777 had to make an unscheduled landing while on route to its destination from Paris. The jet wasn't far from its destination of Rio de Janeiro when it had to divert to Pinto Martins International Airport in Fortaleza.

Fraport, which manages the Brazilian airport, said Flight AF 484 had to make the stop due to a QTU (Quick Toilet Unit) on board. The plane had to be serviced and cleared of sanitary waste.

Brazilian media reports the incident was caused by a passenger who had caused the toilet to be unusable, although did not provide further details. Air France has not yet commented on the incident and despite the delay, the flight continued to Rio without any major incident after the toilet was serviced and unclogged.

It comes after passengers on an Etihad Airways flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Abu Dhabi were left "terrified" when their plane was forced to abort a high-speed take off with just seconds to spare. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner came to an abrupt stop on the runway after the pilot noticed that two of the wheels had burst.

The pilot reportedly spotted a warning light and aborted the take off with just seconds to spare. An air traffic control recording heard reports of "some problem with the gear". One passenger, Ohad Shemtov, told nine.com.au that it was "the most terrifying moment in my life", adding that: "We were sure we were about to die."