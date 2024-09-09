An 87-year-old British man has been arrested for attempted murder after “trying to suffocate his wife” in Greece.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pensioner allegedly tried to suffocate the 89-year-old woman with a pillow in their apartment in Paleo Faliro, around 6km west of Athens city centre, yesterday (Sunday 8 September). The man told police he tried to kill her because she “asked him to and wanted to die”, local media has reported.

When he thought she was dead, the 87-year-old allegedly told a neighbour on a different floor what he had done and the police were called. Officers reportedly found the woman still alive and lying on the bed in the apartment naked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was taken to the Janeio hospital for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

An 87-year-old British man has been arrested for attempted murder after “trying to suffocate his wife” in Greece. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The unnamed OAP apparently told police his wife asked him to suffocate her because she had been unwell and confined to bed for so long. Police have launched an investigation following the incident.

The incident comes after British pensioner David Hunter, 76, was sent to prison for 19 months in 2022 for killing his terminally ill wife. Hunter, originally from Northumberland, smothered his cancer-stricken wife Janice at their home in Cyprus.

The Brit grandad said his wife "begged" him to kill her to end her suffering. He was cleared of murder but instead found guilty of manslaughter and was handed a two-year sentence by judges. After months behind bars he was allowed to return home in a suspended sentence.