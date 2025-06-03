A British Airways flight attendant has been arrested after allegedly being high on drugs and dancing stark naked in a toilet during a flight.

According to reports, the incident took place while 30,000ft in the air at a time when the steward was meant to be serving meals to passengers on the British Airways (BA) flight from San Francisco to London, on Sunday 25 May. The 41-year-old is said to have been arrested upon touching down at Heathrow Airport in the UK on the suspicion that he was 'unfit for duty', with reports claiming he had been taking drugs at the time.

His absence during meal time was noted by staff, who in turn reportedly located him in the business class 'Club World' cabin toilet. His shocked colleagues are believed to have then dressed him in spare pyjamas set aside for first-class passengers and fastened him into a luxury seat for the remainder of the 10-and-a-half-hour trip.

Crew members are then believed to have had to work the rest of the flight without breaks, with one staff member alerting the authorities as to what had taken place onboard. The Metropolitan Police force issued the following statement: "On Sunday, 25 May at 09:32hrs, police based at Heathrow airport were called by cabin crew following the concern for welfare of a man on an inbound flight from San Francisco.

"A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment once the flight had landed. Officers arrested the man after he received medical attention. He was arrested on suspicion of being unfit for duty.

“He has since been released under investigation. Enquiries remain on-going into the circumstances, and an investigation has been launched."