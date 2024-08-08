Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British Airways has confirmed it will suspend flights to Beijing from October.

The airline will suspend flights between London and Beijing starting October 26. It is the latest airline to pull services to China amid continued Russian airspace closure and weaker demand.

The airline added that it will halt services until November 2025 and offer affected passengers options to rebook or take a full refund, according to an emailed statement. BA will continue to operate daily flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong, according to the statement.

The carrier currently operates flights from London Heathrow to Beijing Daxing four times per week. It comes after Virgin Atlantic announced the end of its Heathrow to Shanghai Pudong route.

BA told Head for Points: "We will be pausing our route to Beijing from October 26, 2024, and we're contacting any affected customers with rebooking options or to offer them a full refund." The flight route to one of the world's oldest cities only restarted back in June 2023, after it was suspended back in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A number of airline routes, especially to Asia, have been affected by the conflicts in both Russia and Israel, with many flights having to divert to avoid the airspace. This is also making flights longer, due to the diverted routes.