British Airways is making changes to its new loyalty scheme after complaints from frequent flyers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new changes will make it easier for passengers to retain their elite status. At the end of December, the flag carrier announced changes to its long-running Executive Club.

From April, the scheme will become simply “the British Airways Club”, and status points, which give passengers perks such as lounge access and priority boarding when they reach the bronze, silver and gold levels, will instead be based on total amount spent with the airline, rather than the distance flown. From the spring, passengers will instead earn one “tier” point per pound spent with British Airways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The threshold for the silver level, which confers lounge access and priority boarding, will be set at 7,500 points, up from the current 600. For the first time, passengers will also be able to earn points on BA package holidays, including flight, hotel and car hire costs, as well as extras such as baggage and seat selection fees, plus sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits.

British Airways is making changes to its new loyalty scheme after complaints from frequent flyers. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

However, just over a month after the changes to the Executive Club were announced, British Airways has said it will tweak the new scheme to mollify frequent flyers. However, it insists it stands by the move to a spend-based scheme.

There are two main changes. The first is the reintroduction of the ability for people to earn status if they fly a certain number of British Airways flights only, 25 flights to reach bronze and 50 for silver, regardless of how much they cost.

This change is to appease those commuters on short, cheaper routes, who will be able to retain their elite status. The second is the extension of the bonus tier point offer, which BA rolled out on flights before February 14 as a sweetener to the changes. This will be extended to apply to flights before December 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special offer is more generous in the premium cabins: the number of bonus tier points awarded will increase from 50 to 75 in short-haul economy cabins, but up to 550 from 330 for those flying first class long-haul. These enhanced bonuses also will be retrospectively given to people who booked BA flights since the start of this year.

Despite these tweaks, British Airways is standing firm on the loyalty scheme changes. Colm Lacy, the chief commercial, said: “We’re confident that moving to this model is the right thing to do for our customers.”