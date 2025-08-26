A 68-year-old British dentist reportedly under the influence of alcohol fell to his death from a third-storey window while on holiday in South Africa.

The incident happened just after midnight in Ramsgate, a seaside village on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on 23rd August.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Craig Botha said emergency medical personnel were dispatched following reports of a person who had fallen through a three-storey window.

He said that on arrival paramedics discovered that the patient, a visiting dentist from the United Kingdom whose name was not disclosed, had sustained critical injuries from the fall.

Advanced Life Support interventions were immediately initiated at the scene. During transport to hospital the patient’s condition deteriorated significantly.

Paramedics began resuscitation efforts but despite the efforts of the emergency medical team and hospital staff, the man was declared deceased at the hospital.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service extended its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. Provincial police confirmed that an inquest has been opened into the death.

