Brittany Ferries is to run two special trips from Plymouth to the historic French town of St Malo just before Christmas.

The company said the December crossings from Millbay to the walled city in Brittany will be followed by more crossings in early 2026 - including a Valentine’s Day special. The Armorique will leave Plymouth at 8.30pm on December 18 and 20.

It will also sail from Britain’s Ocean City to St Malo on February 15, 2026, at 10pm. And there will be two other crossings, this time on the Pont-Aven, on March 26 and 28, both leaving Millbay at 8.30pm. Paul Acheson, Brittany Ferries’ director of sales and marketing, said: “Year-round, we offer the widest choice of routes and sailings anywhere on the Channel – with the biggest and cleanest fleet.

“We hope that adding St Malo to the Plymouth mix this year will be another string in the bow of opportunities available to those living and working in the South West.” Meanwhile, crossings from Plymouth to Rocoff, in Brittany, continue through the winter.

Sailings start on November 1 and continue through December, with a break in January, and then back again on February 13 and 14, all on the Armorique. There is then a break until the Pont-Aven takes over on March 24. And later this week Brittany Ferries will be open for voyages from Plymouth to Santander, in Spain.

Brittany Ferries has now released its 2026 schedules earlier than they have been over the past few years. It means passengers can now book for travel between Guernsey and France, the UK, and Jersey through to November next year.

The 2026 schedules closely mirror that of 2025, says Brittany Ferries. There are “up to eight return sailings per week to St Malo” and “departures on six days each week to Poole and Portsmouth”. The 2026 schedule will see a continuation of the early morning arrivals from St Malo, bringing visitors into St Peter Port Harbour for day trips – with evening returns – or longer stays.

There will also be a mix of conventional and high speed sailings to Portsmouth and Poole. Brittany Ferries is also encouraging passengers who want to, to connect onwards to services to Spain and Ireland via the UK with discounted sailings available.