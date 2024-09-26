Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A European airline has announced huge expansion plans including introducing new UK flights.

The expansion of Brussels Airlines includes a €100million (£85million) revamp of its cabins. All three cabins - economy, premium economy and business class - will be updated, and the new interiors will be found on their long-haul flights.

The airline's CEO Dorothea von Boxberg said: “The multi-million investment in cabin interior allows us to offer our customers an even more premium experience. This is a moment of pride for everyone at Brussels Airlines. It’s with great pleasure that we will offer more connections to our increasing number of passengers on our growing network.”

More winter sun destinations are to be added, as well as more UK flights. Flights from Birmingham Airport will be reintroduced with six flights a week in winter.

Currently, Brussels Airlines has flights from a number of London airports, as well as Manchester, Bristol and Newcastle The cheapest fares are found from Edinburgh Airport, with trips to Brussels from £112 each way.

The airline has also won a number of awards this year, including Europe's Leading Airline Lounge at the World Travel Awards. Three new Airbus A330 aircraft are to be added to the long-haul fleet, taking the number to 13.

Dorothea von Boxberg added: “Brussels Airlines is further embarking on its profitable growth path and we continue putting Africa at the heart of our long-haul strategy. I’m also already looking forward to welcoming the new colleagues who will join us to enable our growth.”