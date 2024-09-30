Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of UK holidaymakers are taking legal action after falling violently ill from trips to Cape Verde.

Hundreds of Brits were struck down with gastric illnesses while staying at luxury hotels. In total, 926 people have come forward over the last three years to say they fell seriously ill after visiting the West African island of Cape Verde.

Many were left hospitalised after their five star breaks. Since 2022, hundreds of people reported falling ill with serious illnesses such as Shigella and Salmonella at seven different hotels across the island.

They included a newlywed couple on a honeymoon, a man who was so ill he fell unconscious on the flight home and a beauty therapist who doctors initially feared was suffering a stroke. Cordelia Plummer, 56 from Shard End, Birmingham, and partner Ian Waller, 56 from Kingston-Upon-Hull, are among a new group of holidaymakers to contact lawyers.

Ian Waller and Cordelia Plummer are among hundreds of UK holidaymakers taking legal action after falling violently ill from trips to Cape Verde. (Photo: Irwin Mitchell/SWNS) | Photo: Irwin Mitchell/SWNS

They were both struck down with serious gastric illness during a two-week stay at the Riu Cabo Verde hotel in Sal between July 12 and July 27 this year. They paid almost £3,000 for their all-inclusive break booked via Tui.

Jatinder Paul, a specialist international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing the holidaymakers, said: “The sheer volume of clients we’re continuing to see coming forward having fallen ill during stays in Cape Verde over the last three years is incredibly concerning. The numbers involved show that these aren’t isolated incidents.

“The fact that significant numbers are still approaching us with similar first-hand accounts points towards a worrying picture of ongoing illness that shows no sign of ending. Those we represent rightly have a number of concerns over how such illnesses have occurred over such a period of time. Gastric illness can result in long-term health problems or even death, and the fear is this could end in tragedy if something isn’t done to address the underlying causes.

“We understand that several other people at the hotel fell ill at the same time as Cordelia and Ian did. As part of our investigations, we’d be keen to hear from anyone else who was staying at this hotel at the same time.”

Ian continues to suffer with an ongoing change to his bowel habits. The couple said they spoke to other guests at the hotel who were suffering with similar symptoms.

Once the couple returned home they were shocked to read negative reviews online, with people reporting similar experiences to their own. The couple added that they noticed that food was often served uncovered and lukewarm.

In 2022, more than 170 holidaymakers came forward to take legal action after falling ill at the Riu Funana Hotel, and more than 20 people approached the firm after staying there in 2023. Hundreds of other holidaymakers have instructed the firm following illness at other Cape Verde hotels. In 2022, a total of 806 people came forward followed by 65 in 2023 and 55 so far this year.