Two Carnival Cruise passengers died of drowning within hours of each other at the cruise line’s new private island in the Bahamas.

Both deaths happened on Friday at Celebration Key — Carnival’s private island — and both incidents involved visitors in their 70s. According to a Facebook post from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the victims were a 79-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, who were traveling on separate cruises.

Witnesses told first responders that the man was snorkeling when he became "unresponsive." A lifeguard pulled him out of the water and provided CPR, but the man could not be revived.

The woman similarly became "unresponsive" while she was swimming in a pool. Although a lifeguard treated her, she also died.

Two Carnival Cruise passengers died of drowning within hours of each other at the cruise line’s new private island in the Bahamas. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Both of the deceased will be subject to autopsies to determine their causes of death. A spokesperson for Carnival confirmed to Fox News Digital that the incident occurred on the cruise liner's new private island, Celebration Key.

The company said that its "lifeguards and medical team responded to two separate water emergency incidents — one in the lagoon and one at the beach." The Carnival spokesperson told the outlet: "One guest was sailing with family on Mardi Gras and one guest was sailing with family on Carnival Elation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance." Both of the victims were American citizens.

Celebration Key opened on July 19 after a more than $600 million investment secured it for Carnival Cruise Lines. The resort includes a beach club, swimming pools — including massive 275,000 square foot lagoons and an 11,000 square foot infinity pool — restaurants and bars, a DJ island, and various other activities for children and adults.