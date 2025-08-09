A Royal Caribbean passenger was reportedly 'sliced open' after a waterslide shattered on board.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The individual was travelling on the Icon of the Seas, the biggest cruise ship in the world, that had departed from Miami on 2 August and was due to return on 9 August. On Thursday (7 August), however, a guest cut themselves on a broken panel of the waterslide, as footage captured by Jim Muldoon shows heaps of water escaping the tube.

In chilling footage, terrified passengers were heard shouting: "Stop the slide. Stop the slide." After the water flow was stopped, an image on social media showed a jagged hole cut out from one of the panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Cruise Hive, the ride was allegedly the 46ft tall Frightening Bolt Waterslide, known for its trapdoor launch and 360° loop. Onlookers said in the video that someone 'fell out' of the slide.

But the Daily Mail says that Royal Caribbean confirmed to them that no one fell through the hole. It appears as if the injured guest cut himself on the hole instead, with passengers telling Cruise Hive that a male rider suffered 'skin laceration injuries from his legs to his hands'.

The injured guest is said to be in stable condition. A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said in a statement that their medical team attended to the 'adult guest' on board.

They said: "Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide. The guest is being treated for his injuries.

"The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation."