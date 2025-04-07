Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will be unveiling new exciting ships and exclusive destinations.

The popular cruise line is outlining its strategic plans over the next five years with the introduction of its “Innovation Itinerary”. It focuses on three pillars: sailing the most fun fleet at sea, creating compelling experiences and destinations, and building more Carnival loyalists.

The line’s President Christine Duffy provided details on new ships, deployment, fleet enhancements and exclusive destinations at a media briefing aboard Carnival Celebration at PortMiami. She said: “Having just integrated two ships into the Carnival fleet in Australia, we now stand at 29 ships, the largest global fleet in our history. Looking ahead, we have the opening of Celebration Key this July, followed by our expansion at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay in 2026; the delivery of our fourth and fifth Excel ships in 2027 and 2028; and then the introduction of three ships in our new platform, Project Ace, beginning in 2029, plus fleet enhancements and new investments at some of our existing destinations.”

Duffy revealed that the fourth ship in Carnival’s award-winning Excel class ships will be named Carnival Festivale, continuing the tradition of giving these ships the names of the first Carnival ships that popularized cruise vacations for so many Americans. Debuting in spring 2027, Carnival Festivale will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Reservation and itinerary details will be released this summer. In the meantime, those who want to be the first know can be notified by signing up here.

Carnival Festivale will debut three brand new zones; two of which on Decks 6, 7, and 8 will celebrate music with new music-themed venues and immersive experiences. One zone is inspired by the process of creating music, using cutting-edge media, interactive moments, immersive sound and transformative lighting to activate it throughout the cruise, while the other zone on deck 8 symbolizes the energetic vibes of outdoor music performances.

Carnival Festivale will also introduce a dedicated space for Carnival’s Turtles program which is for children six months to two years, and more experiences for them on the open decks. The ship will also feature a new outdoor zone on the top three decks, named Sunsation Point, that is a vibrant and exhilarating family fun zone that promises endless entertainment and unforgettable memories for guests of all ages.

Duffy also revealed that the name of the line’s fifth Excel class ship will be Carnival Tropicale, also one of the original names of early Carnival ships. The homeport and open for sale date will be unveiled well ahead of the scheduled delivery of the ship in spring 2028. Many of the new features on Carnival Festivale will also be included on Carnival Tropicale, as well as some new concepts and theming.

Looking further ahead, Carnival’s exclusive new ship platform, currently called Project Ace, includes three ships at 230,000 gross tons each being built by Fincantieri that will be delivered in 2029, 2031 and 2033, respectively. With over 3,000 guest staterooms, the new ships will be the largest in the Carnival Corporation global fleet and will be able to deliver fun to more guests than any ship in the world when carrying almost 8,000 guests at full capacity.

New destinations

The first exclusive destination that has been designed for Carnival guests, Celebration Key is a game-changer, opening in July. It offers guests the ultimate day in paradise. Twenty Carnival ships from 10 U.S. homeports on more than 1,400 sailings are already open for sale and will make visits to Celebration Key through 2027, with more to come.

The line recently announced the expansion of RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, which has been consistently rated as one of the top destinations in the Caribbean. The addition of a pier that can support Excel class and Project Ace ships will allow Carnival to bring its largest ships to this beautiful destination. The expansion is focused on unlocking more of the beach paradise Carnival guests love, making sure to preserve the pristine beach and lush, natural beauty of this island paradise. The destination’s enhancements will begin to be completed by summer 2026 and continue through the end of the year.

Coming in 2026, Mahogany Bay, Carnival’s destination in Roatan, Honduras, will be renamed Isla Tropicale and expanded to include a pool with a swim up bar and cabanas. Future enhancements will also include an expanded beach and a beach club.