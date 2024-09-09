A man has died after fainting on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Mumbai in India.

The 71-year-old German man passed away following a medical emergency on board on Sunday (8 September). The airline has expressed sorrow and has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

The incident occurred just before take-off and prompted the aircraft to return to the terminal. It also delayed the flight's departure. The passenger, who suddenly fainted, was immediately attended to by the crew who provided first aid.

An ambulance was called and he was rushed to North Lantau Hospital. He was later declared dead at the hospital.

Cathay Pacific confirmed the incident and stated that the flight, originally scheduled to depart at 8.59 pm, was delayed by around an hour after necessary procedures including cleaning, disinfection, and reconfiguration of first aid equipment. The Airport Authority also confirmed that they received a report around 9 pm about the passenger's health issue and clarified that airport operations were unaffected by the incident.