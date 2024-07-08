A man died when a came off the M9 motorway in Scotland and went down an embankment following a police pursuit. Picture: PA Wire | PA Wire

A man died after a car came off a motorway and went down an embankment following a police pursuit.

The white Vauxhall Corsa was travelling south on the M9 between junctions 8 and 9 when it crashed at around 11.50am on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services near Stirling after a man died when a car came off the M9 motorway and went down an embankment Picture: PA Wire | PA Wire

The force said the car had been involved in a police pursuit before the crash in the Stirling area. Emergency services attended and the 27-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two male passengers in the car, aged 19 and 20, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over. Officers said the circumstances surrounding the collision have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. We are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dashcam footage, to please get in touch. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1377 of Sunday 7 July 2024.”