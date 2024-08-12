Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cheapest five-star hotel destinations for last-minute family holidays have been unveiled - with some top resorts costing less than a three-star break.

TravelSupermarket’s latest data has revealedthat five-star week-long holidays in three destinations could cost consumers less than a three-star break in the popular Cypriot destination of Larnaca. According to the data, Bourgas, Bulgaria, is the cheapest five-star holiday destination for a family break.

On average, consumers can enjoy a lavish five-star week-long package holiday, including one meal and a fun day out to a local attraction, for £776, which is less than the cost of a three-star break in Larnaca (£828) and over £1,000 cheaper per person than a family holiday to Costa del Sol. The second cheapest five-star destination, Egypt, will cost consumers, on average, £795 per person for a week abroad.

The average price of seven-night holidays to Malta is also less than the average cost of a three-star break in Larnaca, with the average per person spend for a five-star holiday equalling £818. Holidaymakers still looking for late deals to Dalaman this summer can snap up a five-star package holiday deal for £833, which is just £5 more, on average, than a three-star holiday in Larnaca.

The cheapest five-star hotel destinations for last-minute family holidays have been unveiled - with some top resorts costing less than a three-star break.

The Algarve and Costa Dorada, hugely popular family summer destinations throughout the school holidays, also round out the top five cheapest five-star holiday destinations, just creeping in under the £1,000 barrier with prices reaching £985 and £996 per person respectively. In Cyprus, the stunning Larnacaand Paphos areas are among the top 10 cheapest destinations for five-star holidays, with prices averaging at £1,050 and £1,061. Rounding out the top 10 is Lanzarote, where, on average, it will cost consumers £1,063 for a week-long package holiday in a five-star hotel.

The most expensive five-star package holiday destination is Costa Del Sol, which averages an eye-watering £1,799 per person. Amazingly, consumers willing to travel long haul can snag an exotic holiday to Cancun and the Dominican Republic for over £295 less than Costa Del Sol.

Holidaymakers keen on a five-star break to Spain may want to keep in mind that the average price of a seven-night five-star break to the Balearic Island of Mallorca is £1,284, pushing it quite far down the list of cheapest destinations. Remarkably, it is £192 more expensive per person than a five-star break in Gran Canaria and almost £300 more expensive than Costa Dorada.