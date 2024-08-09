Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has died at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after she became trapped in the machinery in the baggage claim area.

The woman was discovered unresponsive at Terminal 5. The baggage claim area there houses several international airlines.

She was declared dead at the scene. It is unclear at this stage if the woman was a tourist or worked at the airport.

Police and the Chicago Fire Department are yet to release any further details about the woman. The airport has yet to comment on the tragedy.

According to The Associated Press, Larry Langford, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department, said firefighters were called to the airport around 7:45 a.m. for a report of a person pinned in machinery used to move baggage. He said they discovered the woman entangled in a conveyer belt system in a baggage room.

Langford added that the baggage room wasn’t publicly accessible and it’s not clear how she found her way into it. Police spokesperson Nathaniel Blackman clarified during a phone interview with The Associated Press that no one was watching the surveillance cameras in real time and investigators reviewed the footage after the woman’s body was discovered.

O'Hare International Airport houses all major airlines including United Airlines, American Airlines as well as Frontier Airlines, and Spirit Airlines. The international hot spots include destinations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.