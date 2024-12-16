Greek police are set to charge a suspect over the death of a British mother 15 years ago in Crete.

Michael Porter, who has always insisted his mother, Jean Hanlon, was murdered, said the development would be a “massive turning point” in his campaign for justice. The 39-year-old said the family now might finally get closure to the long-running saga after hiring a private investigator to help with the case.

The PI discovered a potential suspect and shared the discovery with police. Mr Porter said: “We are in the best position we’ve ever been in our life. This is a massive turning point, something we’ve never seen been before”.

The investigator, Haris Veramon, compiled a 29-page file about Ms Hanlon’s last movements after she named a man in her diary she was planning to meet that night. She went missing in 2009 after moving to the holiday island from Dumfries to work in the coastal village of Kato Gouves.

The 53-year-old vanished after a night out after telling friends she was meeting a man in a cafe with a chilling last text message saying simply: “Help”. Four days later, her body was found in the water at the port of Heraklion, the island’s capital, with police first believing she had drowned.

At the demands of her distraught family, a second post-mortem examination was carried out which showed she had suffered a broken neck and ribs, a punctured lung and facial injuries, and probably died before she entered the water. In 2012, two men were questioned then released.

Further probes in 2019 and 2021 also ended without providing answers for the family, although the police had acknowledged foul play was involved. However, detectives reopened the case again in June and now Mr Porter and his brothers, Robert, 49, and David, 45, have been assured by Greek police that the suspect will be questioned and potentially charged.

After Greek police announced they were re-investigating the cold case, Mr Porter said: “You get to a certain point like now where the case is reopened when you have got all new-found hope and strength and then you get chopped back down. However, the massive difference in this case is that we have hired the private investigator who has put in and filed this detailed report.

“The amount of people who have told me to give up and live my life but when you go through something like this, you just can’t. You have to fight for what you believe.”