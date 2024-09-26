Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad-of-two suddenly died while on a dream cruise holiday with his family during a stop-off.

Edward Langley was visiting Vanuatu, near the Fiji islands, when he “unexpectedly fell on the footpath”, his grieving family said. A fundraiser has since been created for the dad, from Australia.

There are claims that the fall could have been from a heart attack or stroke but the official cause of death is still unknown, news.com.au reports. A friend of Mr Langley’s wife has set up a GoFundMe which has raised thousands of pounds. It reads: “Our hearts goes out to Heidi … and the rest of the family. “Our deepest and most sincere condolences to each of you. We can’t even begin to understand what you are all going through now.”

Sharing it on social media, the fundraiser's organiser has been urging people to “keep Heidi and her kids in your thoughts and prayers”. It has raised more than $6500 (£3339) to Mr Langley's devastated family.

The GoFundMe organiser added: “There has been a few requests on how friends and family can support and help her, so this is just one way to donate and help in a way that we all know is hard and expensive. I want to thank you all for the smallest amount and if you can share this page it would be highly appreciated.

“I want to thank you on behalf of Heidi and hope that we can come together, to not only celebrate Edward's life but also support this family that needs all of us now more than ever.” People have been expressing their condolences following the “heartbreaking news”. One person wrote: “I can’t imagine what you’re going through, but please know that my thoughts are with you constantly.