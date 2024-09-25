Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV star Jane McDonald has launched her own exclusive week-long cruise where fans are invited to join her.

The BBC star and entertainer will be setting sail on a unique voyage from October 4 to 11 2025. Her cruise will have stops in some of Europe’s most popular cities, including Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, and Oslo.

Jane, who is known for her incredible singing talents, will be headlining two exclusive shows aboard the Ambience. Fans onboard will be treated to a unique Q&A session where she will be sharing stories from her illustrious career on stage and screen.

Very special guests will also be joining her at sea including West End star John Owen-Jones, TV personality and comedian Bobby Davro, and the fabulous drag performer Mary Mac. Jane shared the exciting news on Instagram, inviting followers to sign up for pre-sale tickets.

TV star Jane McDonald has launched her own exclusive week-long cruise where fans are invited to join her. (Photo: PA) | PA

Jane rose to fame in the 90s and is known for her strong vocals which were showcased on BBC documentary series The Cruise. It gave viewers a glimpse into life on luxury ship Galaxy as Jane entertained voyagers with her singing talents as they sailed across the Caribbean Sea.

Since then, she has also written books, toured the UK, made appearances on Loose Women, and launched a Channel 5 travel show called The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald. The cruise goes on general sale on September 27 at 10am after an online pre-sale from September 23.

McDonald said: “As everyone knows, I love a cruise or two so what better way to enjoy a trip on the seas than to charter my own ship. I’m inviting some lovely friends to join me so you have a week filled with entertainment and you’re all welcome to come onboard.”

The Cruise with Jane McDonald and Friends will sail round-trip from Tilbury on 4 October 2025, on a ‘Treasures of Norway & Denmark’ itinerary calling at Ljmuiden for Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Gothenburg and Oslo, with two sea days. The cruise will be sold via the Cruise with Jane McDonald website, and not via the UK travel trade.