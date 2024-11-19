Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a recent trip to the dazzling city of Dubai I went up the tallest building in the world - and managed to beat the queues.

Going up the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, is a must-do activity when visiting the trendy destination of Dubai. I would definitely recommend it as the views were phenomenal.

I was urged to go up the Burj Khalifa at a time when the sun is setting as this is supposed to be the most popular and beautiful time to go. I imagine it is stunning seeing the panoramic views as the sun sets over the city.

However I am glad that I went earlier in the day. I booked my slot for 1pm on a weekday - and it turns out that this was the best time of day to go. There were barely any queues when I arrived for my time slot, however, when I came back down I couldn’t believe my eyes as the queues were huge! It was pure luck that I chose that time slot, but I would recommend you go at that time if you want to be surrounded by less people.

A friend of mine decided to go for the sunset time slot in the early evening and she said it was horrendous for two reasons. Firstly, the traffic to even get to the Burj Khalifa was insane and then the amount of people who were crammed to see the views was horrible. She said there were so many people it was hard to even get to a window to see the views. Whereas when I went we were able to go to every window, get some pictures and have a sweet treat from the cafe.

I booked my ticket through the app GetYourGuide - which I would highly recommend downloading. You can book unforgettable experiences wherever you are in the world.

I booked the Burj Khalifa Level 124 and 125 Entry Ticket which gives you a one and a half hour time slot, although no one was really checking this. It cost £37.60 and it was completely worth it for the stunning views of Dubai. You can use the viewing telescopes, visit the cafe, and the gift shop. On the app it says a ‘Voucher exchange is required’ but all you do is go to a counter outside of the Burj Khalifa entrance in the Dubai Mall and let them know your booking reference number.

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest existing structure in the world measuring at 829.8 m (2,722 ft). It has more than 160 stories. It currently holds the following records:

Tallest building in the world

Tallest free-standing structure in the world

Highest number of stories in the world

Highest occupied floor in the world

Highest outdoor observation deck in the world

Elevator with the longest travel distance in the world

Tallest service elevator in the world