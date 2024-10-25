Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oasis star Noel Gallagher claimed he sold his huge villa home in Ibiza because he “couldn’t stand” neighbour James Blunt “writing s**t songs down the street”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noel Gallagher’s former home in Ibiza is located in the small town of Es Cubells in the southwest of the Spanish island. The popular holiday destination of San Antonio is around 15km away from the town of Es Cubells.

Noel’s former home in Ibiza, called Villa Mediterranean Dream, was built by musician and composer Mike Oldfield. Noel Gallagher then bought the villa off Oldfield - and now the current owner has transformed the property into a real family-and-friends luxury retreat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Ibiza Prestige website the property is “set high on a cliff ledge overlooking the sea” and “offers an unparalleled setting for a holiday retreat with family and friends.”. It adds: “Its naturally warm atmosphere will make you feel at home instantly. From the house, you have direct access to the beach Ses Boques, one of the most beautiful beaches in Ibiza. You can reach the beach via a small lingering path. The beach is isolated between robust jagged cliffs and is therefore hard to reach for outsiders. Privacy and peace are guaranteed.”

Oasis star Noel Gallagher claimed he sold his huge villa home in Ibiza because he “couldn’t stand” neighbour James Blunt “writing s**t songs down the street”. (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall) | NationalWorld/Mark Hall

The villa has two kitchens, one with an integrated casino table and the second being a professional one with a chef and first-class staff. It also boasts an infinity pool which “offers the most magnificent panoramic views across the Mediterranean all year round” and is “surrounded by a large terrace with comfortable sun beds, umbrellas and a lovely shaded sitting area”.

It is located around 21 minutes from the airport and 27 minutes from Ibiza Town. According to the travel website you can rent the villa from €73,280 per week (over £60,000).

During a recent appearance on the ‘How to Fail with Elizabeth Day‘ podcast, Blunt said Noel recently “mentioned that he sold his Ibiza home because he couldn’t stand me writing what he called my ‘sh**y songs’ down the street.” Noel had previously confirmed to Time Out Dubai that Blunt‘s presence was the reason for selling his Ibiza property, saying “Yes, I just didn’t want him as a neighbour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James and Noel have known each other for years and back in 2006, the Don’t Look Back In Anger singer lashed out at him when he was planning to buy a house in Ibiza next to him. At the time, Noel announced he would be selling his holiday home as he didn't want to stay next door to James knowing he would be making “terrible music”.