Passengers at Dublin Airport were evacuated from Terminal 2 earlier today after a major security threat.

Those traveling via the Irish airport faced delays after a security incident at the travel hub. Dublin Airport updated passengers on social media earlier today, saying: “Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport has been evacuated this morning as a safety precaution.

“Passenger and staff safety is our top priority. Anyone at the airport should follow staff to assembly points. Flight operations may be temporarily impacted.”

According to Irish outlet The Journal, Gardaí attended the scene with the Armed Support Unit. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was also in attendance amid the security threat.

Terminal 2 is home to airlines such as Aer Lingus, American Airline, Emirates, Delta, and United Airlines. Passengers were warned of major disruption to flights arriving and departing the airport due to the incident.

Has Dublin Airport reopened?

Dublin Airport has confirmed that the “all-clear” has been given to allow passenger back into Terminal 2. The airport said in an update to travellers: “Dublin Airport confirms Terminal 2 has received the all-clear.

“Passengers will shortly re-enter & flights are expected to resume within 30 mins. Some temporary disruption may continue during the remainder of the day - check with your airline for updates.”

Passengers are being urged to double check their flight status with their airline directly as some flight may have knock-on delays as a result of the disruption earlier in the day.

Dublin Aiport also advised passengers that some check-in issues that were also affecting European airports such as Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin have had minimal impact on both Dublin and Cork airports. The airport said: “Separately, a Europe-wide software issue is causing minor impacts at airports today, including Dublin & @CorkAirport.”

An Garda Síochána has advised that traffic surrounding Dublin Airport remains heavy. Bus services to and from the airport were also impacted by the disruption earlier in the day.