San Diego Airport was closed with all flights cancelled after a plane emergency.

San Diego International Airport suddenly grounded all flights on Wednesday evening (17 September) as a result of a sudden emergency that left one runway unusable. While nobody was injured as a result of the emergency, the incident diverted dozens of flights and caused delays for hours.

At around 6:40 p.m. a private airplane’s nose gear collapsed on the runway. “The aircraft came to a stop without any injuries to those on board, however, it became disabled on the runway, causing the runway’s temporary closure,” airport officials said in a statement via the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Officials added: “All inbound flights are currently being diverted to other airports. We have no further details at this time.”

As a result of the incident, the airport cancelled outbound flights and diverted inbound flights elsewhere for hours. More than a dozen flights that had been scheduled to depart San Diego had been cancelled as of 8 p.m., according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

Nearly three and a half hours after emergency vehicles were called out to the runway, the airport has now re-opened. A little before 9 p.m., there was finally movement on the runway and a vehicle was employed to remove the aircraft.

A travel alert on the airport’s website reads: “Due to the temporary runway closure on the evening of 9/17, check the status of your flight with your airline before coming to the airport.” However, there is no information on arrival and departure flights.

This means that flights are still disrupted.