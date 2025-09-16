KLM passengers are expected to face major disruption to flights due to strike action.

KLM has cancelled dozens of flights on Wednesday (17 September) as the airline’s ground staff at Amsterdam Schiphol airport are due to go on strike. Members of the CNV and FNV unions are scheduled to stop work for four hours from 8am to 12pm on Wednesday in a dispute over collective bargaining with KLM.

A similar two-hour strike at Schiphol last week led to the cancellation of more than 100 KLM flights. A similar level of cancellations is expected due to this week’s strike, mainly to short-haul services.

In a message to passengers, KLM warned: “Due to a planned union strike of KLM ground staff, your KLM flight may be impacted on this date and on the days before and after. As this action may affect quite some passengers, rebooking may take longer than usual.”

Schiphol also said in a statement on its website that the KLM strike could “have consequences for your flight”. It added: “Please bear in mind that your flight may be delayed, changed or cancelled”.

KLM has pledged to rebook travelers on the next available alternative flights when necessary. However, with high passenger volumes at Schiphol (AMS) and continued industrial action, delays in assistance are expected.

The airline has apologized for the inconvenience and emphasised its commitment to minimizing the strike’s impact, though it acknowledges that service disruptions are unavoidable.