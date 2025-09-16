Around 600 First West of England drivers - who operate Cityline buses out of Bristol's Lawrence Hill and Hengrove depots are on strike.

The strike is taking place from 0700 this morning until Friday night. These depots serve inner-city bus routes as well as Bristol Airport and the local universities.

All services in Bath and North East Somerset, Wells, Weston-super-Mare and the wider North Somerset area will still operate and are not impacted by the strikes. Transport officials are advising passengers to check routes before travelling and allow extra time for their journeys.

First Bus is updating its website with the latest information on each service. The industrial action follows pay negotiations between First Bus and the Unite union.

Unite says drivers have faced below-inflation pay rises for the past three years and are now calling for a fair and sustainable wage agreement. The union claims the company has put "profits over people", and "can afford to come back with an improved offer".

First Bus says it is "disappointed" by the walkout and insisted the latest offer on the table is the "full and final" figure. Negotiations are ongoing but no resolution has been reached yet. Badgerline bus services, which cover the areas around the city, will operate as normal after drivers on those routes accepted the pay offer.

Routes running as normal

Buses on Bath services 1, 2, 3, 4, 5/5a, 6/6a, 7, 8, 13, 19 (to and from Bristol Parkway), 20, 21, 31, 39/X39 (to and from Bristol), 41, 58, D1/D1x, D2/D2x, OS1, U1/U1N, U2, U3, U4 and U5 will run as normal.

Buses on Weston-super-Mare and North Somerset services 1, 1s, 6, 7, 9, 20, 125, 125s, 126, 611, A3 (Weston Airport Flyer), U2, X1, X1s, X4, X5, X6, X7, X9, X11, X12, X14, X18 and X21 will run as normal.

Buses on Wells services 55, 171, 172 (Bath - Bristol), 173, 174, 373, 374, 375, 376, 376a and 376x will run as normal.

The following services in Bristol will run as normal: 16, 17, 19, 39, 349, 522, metrobus m1, m2, m3/m3x, m4, OS1, SB1, SB2, SB4, SB5, SB6, SB7, T1, U2, X1, X4, X6, X7, X9, X12, X14, X39, Y1, Y2 and Y6 will run as normal.

Routes with a reduced service

The services are listed with the route number, then the hours they will operate, and then how often First expects or hopes they will run during those times.

Number 1 07.00-19.00 - Every 30 minutes

07.00-19.00 - Every 30 minutes Number 2/2a 07.00-19.00 - Every 30 minutes on service 2 between Stockwood and Union Street/The Horsefair only (not serving The Centre). For Southmead and Cribbs Causeway please use service 76.

07.00-19.00 - Every 30 minutes on service 2 between Stockwood and Union Street/The Horsefair only (not serving The Centre). For Southmead and Cribbs Causeway please use service 76. Number 3 07.00-19.00 - Service 3 will operate every 60 minutes.

07.00-19.00 - Service 3 will operate every 60 minutes. Number 4 - will not operate

Number 5 08.00-18.00 - Every 75 minutes between St. Anne's and The Centre only.

08.00-18.00 - Every 75 minutes between St. Anne's and The Centre only. Number 6 - will not operate

Number 7 07.00-19.00 - approximately hourly.

07.00-19.00 - approximately hourly. Number 8 07.30-19.00 - Every 15 minutes

07.30-19.00 - Every 15 minutes Number 24 07.00-19.00 - Every 30 minutes

07.00-19.00 - Every 30 minutes Number 25 Will not operate

Number 36 College-timed journeys only The only journeys that will run will be the 07.44, 10.34 and 14.34 from Highridge to St. Anne's, and the 09.10, 13.00 and 16.10 from St Anne's to Highridge

College-timed journeys only The only journeys that will run will be the 07.44, 10.34 and 14.34 from Highridge to St. Anne's, and the 09.10, 13.00 and 16.10 from St Anne's to Highridge Number 37 Will run as normal

Number 41 Will not operate

Number 42 Will not operate

Number 43 07.00-19.00 Every 30 minutes between the City Centre and Cadbury Heath only.

07.00-19.00 Every 30 minutes between the City Centre and Cadbury Heath only. Number 44 07.00-19.00 Half hourly.

07.00-19.00 Half hourly. Number 45 Will not operate

Number 46, 47, 47x, 48 Will not operate

Number 48x 7am to 7pm Every hour

7am to 7pm Every hour Number 49 Will not operate

Number 49x 7am to 7pm - Every half an hour

7am to 7pm - Every half an hour Number 50 Will not operate

Number 70 7am to 7pm - Every 30 minutes

7am to 7pm - Every 30 minutes Number 72 Will not operate

Number 73 7am to 7pm - Every hour

7am to 7pm - Every hour Number 74 5.30am to midnight - Half hourly between Hengrove and Bristol Parkway. No service between Bristol Parkway and Bradley Stoke. (The m1 and T1 will be running as normal through Bradley Stoke).

5.30am to midnight - Half hourly between Hengrove and Bristol Parkway. No service between Bristol Parkway and Bradley Stoke. (The m1 and T1 will be running as normal through Bradley Stoke). Number 75 7am to 10pm - Every 30 minutes

7am to 10pm - Every 30 minutes Number 76 7am to 10pm - Every 30 minutes (and will continue to Cribbs Causeway)

7am to 10pm - Every 30 minutes (and will continue to Cribbs Causeway) Number 77 Will not operate

Number 515 Will not operate

Bristol A1 Airport Flyer 24 hours - every half an hour

24 hours - every half an hour Bristol SB1-SB7 Will run as normal

Bristol U1, U1N - Will not operate