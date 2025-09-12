A planned bus workers’ strike was expected to disrupt a number of routes across London this weekend.

However, the strike has been largely called off, Unite the union has said. Drivers, engineers and controllers on about 60 routes in northwest and southwest London were due to strike this weekend, following a dispute over pay and conditions.

The strike was expected to take place from 5am on Friday to the evening on Sunday. But the majority of workers due to strike, London United employees, have now accepted a pay offer and have cancelled their plans to strike, Unite the union has said.

Negotiations between Unite and London Transit are set to take place in the near future. If an agreement cannot be made, some industrial action will go ahead which is likely to affect the following bus routes: 13/N13, 23/N23, 31/N31, 218, 295/N295 and 452.

First Bus, which owns the two bus operators, said it had made an above-inflation offer. A spokesperson for the firm told the BBC: "Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and the above-inflation offer, which includes full back pay for all colleagues, demonstrates our commitment to supporting our people through the ongoing cost-of-living pressures while balancing the financial challenges we face as a business."