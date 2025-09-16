Airport workers at Bournemouth Airport are to strike after rejecting a pay offer.

Members of Unite based at Bournemouth Airport including baggage handlers and check-in staff will walk out on September 30 and October 1, 16 and 17. Around 80 workers are involved in the dispute.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is completely unacceptable that people working for a profitable employer are struggling to afford the basics.

"Bournemouth Airport's success comes from its hardworking staff. It can fully afford to reward them by coming back with fair offer. Unite members will have the full backing of the union during this industrial action."

Bournemouth Airport serves over 950,000 passengers a year and offers flights to 34 destinations across Europe and North Africa, primarily operated by airlines such as TUI and Ryanair. Unite added: “Flight routes to and from the airport will be severely impacted by any strike action due to the numbers of workers involved and the fact they work across different services in the airport.”

Unite regional officer Janet Wall said: "This dispute will inevitably result in major disruption to passengers but this dispute is entirely the fault of the employer.

"Offers so far have been rejected as they don't go far enough to address years of low pay and the fact that workers are struggling financially. However, Bournemouth Airport can stop this highly disruptive strike action by coming back with a new improved offer."