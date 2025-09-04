France is set to be hit by airport strikes and a “block everything” protest on 10 September.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Paris airports of Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle and Paris-Orly are expecting major disruptions on 10 September. Based on the experience of previous strikes, around 25% of flights at Paris airports could be cancelled, representing several hundred flight cancellations.

Air France has already announced that it will be forced to adapt its flight schedule, without specifying the exact number of cancellations. European connecting flights will also be affected, as a large number of aircraft cross French airspace. Connections from the UK, Spain and Italy could experience delays or cancellations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 10, SUD Aérien is mobilizing as part of a nationwide blockade against austerity measures. The union is denouncing the abolition of public holidays synonymous with direct loss of pay, the freezing of pensions and cuts to public services. The CGT Air France is also taking part in the two days of mobilization.

France is set to be hit by airport strikes and a “block everything” protest on 10 September. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile a grassroots protest movement that began on social media is gathering steam with its rallying cry to "Block everything" (”Bloquons tout”) on September 10. Organisers hope to bring the country to a standstill to protest against Prime Minister François Bayrou’s national budget plan ­– even though the current government may fall before the demonstrations begin.

On social media platforms X, TikTok, Telegram and Facebook, its message has taken off with supporters sharing visuals under the hashtags #10septembre2025 and #10septembre. The trigger for such widespread discontent is Bayrou’s 2026 financial plan aiming to slash €43.8 million from the national budget and reduce France’s spiralling deficit.

Among the most controversial austerity measures are plans to remove two national holidays, a freeze on pensions and €5 billion in health cuts. Only the hard-left CGT union has said it will support Block everything by organising strikes on September 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inter-union group has instead called for “major strikes and protests” on September 18 – an announcement that is unlikely to take the wind out of Block everything’s sails. It has not been confirmed if the protest will go ahead.