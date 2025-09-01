A series of planned strikes will affect major airports across Portugal between September 2025 and January 2026.

The strikes, organised by the Metallurgical and Related Industries Union (SIMA), are expected to impact flights in and out of Portugal’s busiest airports, including Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Madeira, and the Azores. These industrial actions will affect both tourists and business travelers, particularly during high-demand travel periods like long weekends, Christmas, and New Year.

The strikes will involve ground handling services provided by Menzies Aviation, which operates at several major Portuguese airports. As a result, travelers could experience flight delays, cancellations, and disruptions in airport services, including check-in and baggage handling.

The strikes will be staggered over several months and will occur during key travel dates. The first round of walkouts will begin at midnight on September 3, 2025, and continue until midnight on September 9, 2025. Subsequent strikes will occur in the following periods:

September 12 to 15

September 19 to 22

September 26 to 28

October 3 to 6, 10 to 13, 17 to 20, 24 to 27, 31 to November 3

November 7 to 10, 14 to 17, 21 to 24, 28 to December 1

December 5 to 8, 12 to 15

December 19, 2025 to January 2, 2026

The planned strikes are the result of an ongoing dispute between SIMA and Menzies Aviation regarding labor conditions and compensation for ground handling workers. The union has voiced concerns that paying workers below the national minimum wage is in violation of labor laws.

Menzies Aviation, as a company involved with Portugal’s TAP Air (the flag carrier), has also been criticised for not adhering to previously agreed-upon terms. The union believes that these demands are crucial for ensuring fair treatment and proper working conditions for airport ground staff.

Despite the industrial action, the union has stated that essential services related to safety and equipment maintenance will continue to operate during the strike. However, non-essential services, including passenger services like check-in and baggage handling, will be impacted.