A series of strikes is set to cause travel disruption in the holiday hotspot Italy.

EasyJet as well as Ryanair and TUI, will face widespread walkouts that stretch from cabin crew to baggage-handlers. Disruptions are marked September 6, 14, and 26 and may spread to additional days.

Anyone flying from regional UK airports, including Bristol, Edinburgh, and Leeds, among others, may encounter lengthy queues, rebooking woes, or complete cancellations of their journeys. Major Italian airports like Pisa, Catania, Florence, and Milan will face significant delays and cancellations as baggage handlers, flight crews, and ground-service staff walk off the job.

September 6 will see walkouts by EasyJet staff and ground handlers from Swissport, impacting flights to and from Catania. At the same time, airport workers at Florence and Pisa airports, represented by the CUB Trasporti union, will down tools.

A week later, on September 14, Milan’s Linate and Malpensa airports will face 24-hour strikes by handling staff, which will also affect flights. The final major strike, scheduled for September 26, will see multiple unions involved, including Assaeroporti and CUB Trasporti, with baggage handlers and other airport staff participating in the walkout.

Airline staff walkouts, like those involving EasyJet, are generally considered within the airline’s control, which may make passengers eligible for compensation. Passengers affected by delays caused by airport workers, such as baggage handlers and security staff, will likely not qualify for compensation under EU regulations, as these are deemed extraordinary circumstances.

However, all affected passengers are entitled to basic assistance, including food, drinks, and accommodation during extended delays. For travellers with bookings on EasyJet, Ryanair, and other impacted carriers, it is advisable to check flight statuses ahead of departure, particularly if the flights fall on the announced strike dates.